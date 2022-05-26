wrestling / News
NJPW’s Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan Break Up ROH Tag Team Title Match on AEW Dynamite
The ROH World Tag Team Championship match on AEW Dynamite ended in chaos as Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan appeared and attacked both teams. Wednesday night’s show saw Cobb and O-Khan come down to the ring and attack the match, which saw FTR defending their titles against Roppongi Vice. Both teams were laid out for a no contest.
Cobb and O-Khan are part of the United Empire and former IWGP World Tag Team Champions. AEW and NJPW are set to host Forbidden Door together on June 26th.
.@RealJeffCobb & @Great_O_Khan from #NJPW's United Empire storms the ring in the midst of this title match! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/u2oPxFtsOp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022
This @ringofhonor World Tag Team title match has completely been hijacked by #NJPW's United Empire (@RealJeffCobb & @Great_o_khan) here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/FiFjHxkU68
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022
