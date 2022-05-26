NJPW’s Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan Break Up ROH Tag Team Title Match on AEW Dynamite

The ROH World Tag Team Championship match on AEW Dynamite ended in chaos as Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan appeared and attacked both teams. Wednesday night’s show saw Cobb and O-Khan come down to the ring and attack the match, which saw FTR defending their titles against Roppongi Vice. Both teams were laid out for a no contest.

Cobb and O-Khan are part of the United Empire and former IWGP World Tag Team Champions. AEW and NJPW are set to host Forbidden Door together on June 26th.