wrestling / News

NJPW’s Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan Break Up ROH Tag Team Title Match on AEW Dynamite

May 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
United Empire AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

The ROH World Tag Team Championship match on AEW Dynamite ended in chaos as Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan appeared and attacked both teams. Wednesday night’s show saw Cobb and O-Khan come down to the ring and attack the match, which saw FTR defending their titles against Roppongi Vice. Both teams were laid out for a no contest.

Cobb and O-Khan are part of the United Empire and former IWGP World Tag Team Champions. AEW and NJPW are set to host Forbidden Door together on June 26th.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeff Cobb, The Great-O-Khan, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading