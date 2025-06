– John Silver is set to be married, announcing his engagement on social media. The Dark Order member posted a photo of him and his partner on social media at an escape room experience called Will To Escape, writing:

“The old escape room proposal”

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple!

https://x.com/SilverNumber1/status/1935393630681808998

– AEW holds Grand Slam Mexico in Mexico City tonight, and the CMLL Twitter account posted pics of Tony Khan with their mascot Kemalito as well as Salvador Lutteroth: