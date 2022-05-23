wrestling / News
AEW News: Michael Nakazawa Getting Visa Renewed, Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy Attend LA Galaxy Game
May 23, 2022 | Posted by
– Michael Nakazawa is currently in Japan working on getting his visa renewed. The AEW roster member revealed the news late last week, noting that he’s been there since May 7th working on the renewal process.
– PWInsider reports that Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy were at yesterday’s LA Galaxy game where they made a promotional appearance, sitting field side for some of the game.
