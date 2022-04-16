wrestling / News

AEW News: Battle of the Belts II Road to Dallas Preview Video, Vickie Guerrero Celebrates Birthday

April 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Battle of the Belts II matchups Image Credit: AEW

– AEW released a Road to Dallas: Battle of the Belts II Preview for tonight’s show. The video features a deeper look at tonight’s TNT title match featuring Scorpio Sky vs. Sammy Guevara and Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose for the Women’s World Championship. You can check out that video below:

– AEW’s Vickie Guerrero celebrates her birthday today. She turns 54 years old:

