wrestling / News
AEW News: Brody King Sells His Beard in New Ethan Page Vlog, Isiah Kassidy Releases New Vlog, Elevation Video Highlights
– AEW star Isiah Kassidy released a new vlog this week:
– Ethan Page showed Brody King trying to sell his beard on WhatNot in his latest vlog:
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s AEW Dark: Elevation:
Even @EmiSakura_gtmv is wondering what is going on between @MarinaShafir and @NylaRoseBeast?
Watch #AEWDarkElevation right now!
▶️ https://t.co/aEkSzEOoxJ pic.twitter.com/oZNTMZ9Pee
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 17, 2023
#AllEGO @OfficialEGO introduces the 4th person to join @MATTHARDYBRAND and @IsiahKassidy in the 8-Man Tag match that's scheduled for #AEWDarkElevation, and Isiah seems less than pleased… Tune in right now!
▶️ https://t.co/aEkSzEOoxJ pic.twitter.com/E5972xo4xV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 17, 2023
"Your problem's not talent; your problem is that you need help." @TheDonCallis lays out an enticing offer for @Takesoup; will Takeshita accept?
Watch #AEWDarkElevation right now!
▶️ https://t.co/aEkSzEOoxJ pic.twitter.com/QDp7Xbgwnw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 17, 2023
Another interesting entrance made by @MATTHARDYBRAND @IsiahKassidy @OfficialEGO with @BranCutler tonight on #AEWDarkElevation…
▶️ https://t.co/aEkSzEOoxJ pic.twitter.com/KDiHpkleRL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 17, 2023
.@YukaSakazaki is back and ready to challenge @AthenaPalmer_FG for the ROH Women’s World Championship
Tune in here: ▶️ https://t.co/aEkSzEOoxJ pic.twitter.com/OMVT6ZxIpD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 17, 2023
.@PrinceKingNana will never join the 'Dark Odor'!
Watch #AEWDarkElevation right now: ▶️ https://t.co/aEkSzEOoxJ pic.twitter.com/jO0eNgnGbx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 17, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Two More WWE Legends Set For 30th Anniversary of RAW (SPOILERS)
- Dana Brooke in Black Bikini, Emma, Liv Morgan Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Dax Harwood Says Bill DeMott Tried To Get Revival Fired From WWE Developmental, Praises Matt Bloom
- Dax Harwood Responds To Road Dogg’s ‘Apology,’ Says Road Dogg Is Not Telling The Truth