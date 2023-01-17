– AEW star Isiah Kassidy released a new vlog this week:

– Ethan Page showed Brody King trying to sell his beard on WhatNot in his latest vlog:

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s AEW Dark: Elevation:

#AllEGO @OfficialEGO introduces the 4th person to join @MATTHARDYBRAND and @IsiahKassidy in the 8-Man Tag match that's scheduled for #AEWDarkElevation, and Isiah seems less than pleased… Tune in right now!

▶️ https://t.co/aEkSzEOoxJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 17, 2023

"Your problem's not talent; your problem is that you need help." @TheDonCallis lays out an enticing offer for @Takesoup; will Takeshita accept?

Watch #AEWDarkElevation right now!

▶️ https://t.co/aEkSzEOoxJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 17, 2023