AEW News: Brody King Sells His Beard in New Ethan Page Vlog, Isiah Kassidy Releases New Vlog, Elevation Video Highlights

January 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Brody King AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star Isiah Kassidy released a new vlog this week:

– Ethan Page showed Brody King trying to sell his beard on WhatNot in his latest vlog:

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s AEW Dark: Elevation:

