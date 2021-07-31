AEW News: Cody Rhodes Set for Media Briefing, More Fight for the Fallen Highlights, The Acclaimed’s Max Caster Turns 32

– AEW wrestler & EVP Cody Rhodes will be conducting a media Q&A on Tuesday, August 3 at 2:00 pm ET ahead of AEW Homecoming (h/t PWInsider). He’s scheduled to face Malakai Black at the event on Wednesday, August 4.

– AEW released the following video highlights from this week’s Fight for the Fallen event:







– AEW star Max Caster of The Acclaimed celebrates his birthday today. He turns 32 years old. AEW wished him a happy birthday, which you can see here: