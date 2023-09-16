– Ringside Collectibles has revealed a first look at the upcoming exclusive AEW Jazwares Hook action figure, which is now available to pre-order for $35.99. The figure comes with an alternate head, alternate hands, backpack, hoodie, bag of chips, FTW Championship belt, and special packaging. You can check out those images below:

FTW Champion Hook @AEW Ringside Exclusive has NEW IMAGES! Includes alternate head, alternate hands, backpack, hoodie, bag of chips, FTW Championship Belt & Special Packaging! Shop now at https://t.co/Wcz5gNJy0C#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling… pic.twitter.com/wBqgXR4WmY — Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) September 15, 2023

FTW Champion Hook @AEW Ringside Exclusive has NEW IMAGES! Includes alternate head, alternate hands, backpack, hoodie, bag of chips, FTW Championship Belt & Special Packaging! Shop now at https://t.co/Wcz5gNJy0C#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling… pic.twitter.com/4aRr8G5YIo — Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) September 15, 2023

– In celebration of Batman Day, AEW has released character portraits of AEW wrestlers as various Batman characters:

Holy Corporate Synergy Batman, these #BatmanDay portraits are diabolical! Let us know your favorite and check out https://t.co/At4E4wTR69 day for more info! pic.twitter.com/bbTSTEG51p — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) September 16, 2023