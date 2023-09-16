wrestling / News

AEW News: First Look at Upcoming Hook Action Figure, Batman Day Portraits of Wrestlers

September 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW All In Hook Image Credit: AEW

Ringside Collectibles has revealed a first look at the upcoming exclusive AEW Jazwares Hook action figure, which is now available to pre-order for $35.99. The figure comes with an alternate head, alternate hands, backpack, hoodie, bag of chips, FTW Championship belt, and special packaging. You can check out those images below:

– In celebration of Batman Day, AEW has released character portraits of AEW wrestlers as various Batman characters:

