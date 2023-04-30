wrestling / News
AEW News: Title Match Announced For House Rules Show, Hey! (EW) Rerun Tomorrow
– AEW announced on Twitter that a TNT Championship Title Match will take place during the upcoming House Rules show, as you can see below.
The @tntdrama Championship will be on the line at #AEWHouseRules in Salem, VA at @SalemCivCenter on Saturday, May 13th, bell time at 7pm ET, when the TNT Champion @realwardlow faces The Firm’s @theleemoriarty in a TNT Championship Open Challenge!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 29, 2023
– AEW also revealed that RJ City’s run-in with The Blackpool Combat Club means there will be a rerun of Hey! (EW) this Sunday:
Due to the vicious assault by the #BlackpoolCombatClub, there will be no new episode of Hey! (EW) this Sunday.
We'll be running it back with a classic episode of Hey! (EW) TOMORROW MORNING!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 29, 2023