AEW News: Title Match Announced For House Rules Show, Hey! (EW) Rerun Tomorrow

April 29, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
– AEW announced on Twitter that a TNT Championship Title Match will take place during the upcoming House Rules show, as you can see below.

– AEW also revealed that RJ City’s run-in with The Blackpool Combat Club means there will be a rerun of Hey! (EW) this Sunday:

