– AEW star and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley is the guest on this weekend’s Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Tomorrow marks the 100th episode, and you can view a preview below:

We can’t believe it either.

Jon Moxley on Hey! (EW)? The 100th episode of Hey! (EW) drops TOMORROW MORNING, you won't want to miss it.@RJCity1 | @JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/RbiNgUyrE4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 18, 2024

– AEW Trios Champion Colten Gunn celebrates his birthday today. He turns 33 years old:

– During What Happened When, Tony Schiavone spoke about yelling at talent and sometimes having to show them tough love: