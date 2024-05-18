wrestling / News

AEW News: Jon Moxley Set for 100th Edition of Hey! (EW), Colten Gunn Turns 33, Tony Schiavone on Showing Talent Tough Love

May 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jon Moxley AEW Dynamite 4-24-24 Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley is the guest on this weekend’s Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Tomorrow marks the 100th episode, and you can view a preview below:

– AEW Trios Champion Colten Gunn celebrates his birthday today. He turns 33 years old:

– During What Happened When, Tony Schiavone spoke about yelling at talent and sometimes having to show them tough love:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Hey! (EW), Tony Schiavone, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading