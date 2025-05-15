– Former TBS Champion Julia Hart is the guest on this week’s AEW Unrestricted:

Julia Hart makes her long-awaited return to AEW: Unrestricted to talk about her 155-day reign as TBS Champion, dropping the title to Willow Nightingale, her emotional in-ring comeback from injury (against Jamie Hayter), and what it was like to face Mercedes Moné in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Julia also shares how she brought her character vision to life through cinematic vignettes, why teaming with Skye Blue just worked, and how Brody King and Buddy Matthews helped shape her in-ring confidence. Plus, Julia opens up about life with husband Lee Johnson, lessons from Darby Allin, and the advice she’d give herself before her next championship run.