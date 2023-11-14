– Jeff Jarrett and wife Karen Jarrett will be taking part in an AEW meet and greet on Friday, November 17 before Collision. Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday at 10:00 am PST. The meet and greet session will be held at 3:00 pm PST at the KIA Club Entrance at the KIA Forum.

Get ready Los Angeles! Tickets for Friday’s #AEW pre-show meet & greet will go on sale Friday at 10am PST! They will be available for purchase at https://t.co/3khtIKBlHH.@karenjarrett @RealJeffJarrett pic.twitter.com/ChenHMZcVP — ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) November 13, 2023

– Roderick Strong and The Kingdom announced that they’ll be taking part in the All Elite Dunk & Shoot event on Thursday, November 16. The event will benefit Brotherhood Crusade. You can check out the announcement below:

You heard it here from The Kingdom & Roderick Strong! Don't miss "All Elite Dunk & Shoot" THIS Thursday night, November 16th benefitting Brotherhood Crusade, a grassroots organization meeting the needs of low-income, under-served, under-represented, and disenfranchised… pic.twitter.com/xxnu3WWtQK — AEWTogether (@AEWTogether) November 14, 2023

– Shop AEW released Daniel Garcia’s new Just Dance t-shirt: