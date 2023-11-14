wrestling / News

AEW News: Karen & Jeff Jarrett Set for Meet & Greet, The Kingdom Set for Charity Dunk & Shoot, Daniel Garcia Gets New T-Shirt

November 14, 2023
Karen Jeff Jarrett Jay Lethal AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– Jeff Jarrett and wife Karen Jarrett will be taking part in an AEW meet and greet on Friday, November 17 before Collision. Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday at 10:00 am PST. The meet and greet session will be held at 3:00 pm PST at the KIA Club Entrance at the KIA Forum.

– Roderick Strong and The Kingdom announced that they’ll be taking part in the All Elite Dunk & Shoot event on Thursday, November 16. The event will benefit Brotherhood Crusade. You can check out the announcement below:

– Shop AEW released Daniel Garcia’s new Just Dance t-shirt:

