– AEW star and International Champion Kenny Omega announced that he’ll be attending PAX East in Boston for the Magic: The Gathering x FINAL FANTASY debut showcase on Saturday May 10.

Omega wrote, “Excited to announce that I’ll be at PAX East for the Magic: The Gathering x FINAL FANTASY debut showcase! You know I had to be there since it’s FINAL FANTASY, can’t wait to see you all there. https://mtg.social/KennyxMTGFF #MTGPartner #MTGxFinalFantasy #FinalFantasy #ad”

– AEW wrestler Kevin Knight is the guest on this week’s AEW Unrestricted:

“The Jet” Kevin Knight is flying high at AEW! Kevin shares the surreal journey from IT guy to Young Lion in NJPW to AEW star, including stories from the NJPW Dojo, the brutal art of the perfect dropkick, and what it was like learning from and being mentored by Shibata and Rocky Romero! He talks about his matches against Jay White and Will Ospreay, how he blends cocky showmanship with crowd connection, and why stepping into the AEW locker room feels like destiny. Plus, he discusses how he found the Buddy Wayne Academy where he started his training, how that led directly to NJPW, and the process of developing “The Jet” character!

– Shop AEW has a new shirt available for Swerve Strickland. And as revealed last night on Dynamite, FTR’s new “Living Legend Killers” shirt is also available: