AEW News: Mick Foley Says Taz Is One of The Best Announcers In The Business, Miro and Andrade React To Luigi Primo, John Silver Likes Wardlow’s New Shirt

September 15, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Taz Tony Khan AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

– In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley praised AEW’s Taz for his work as a color commentator, calling him one of the best in the business.

– Meanwhile, both Miro and Andrade reacted to viral independent wrestler Luigi Primo, who made a brief cameo on last night’s AEW Dynamite.

Miro wrote: “You should have left this on the indies.

Andrade replied: “I should make my entrance with some tacos.

– Meanwhile, John Silver seems to be a fan of Wardlow’s new shirt.

