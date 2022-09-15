AEW News: Mick Foley Says Taz Is One of The Best Announcers In The Business, Miro and Andrade React To Luigi Primo, John Silver Likes Wardlow’s New Shirt

– In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley praised AEW’s Taz for his work as a color commentator, calling him one of the best in the business.

.@OfficialTAZ is still one of the best announcers in the business. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 15, 2022

– Meanwhile, both Miro and Andrade reacted to viral independent wrestler Luigi Primo, who made a brief cameo on last night’s AEW Dynamite.

Miro wrote: “You should have left this on the indies.”

Andrade replied: “I should make my entrance with some tacos.”

You should have left this on the indies https://t.co/hnIT7HGCmc — Miro (@ToBeMiro) September 15, 2022

I should make my entrance with some tacos 😂 pic.twitter.com/ke0rJrkgFs — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) September 15, 2022

– Meanwhile, John Silver seems to be a fan of Wardlow’s new shirt.