– Fightful Select has a note on Sting heading into his upcoming retirement match at AEW Revolution next month. You might recall in the lead-up to the match, Sting and Darby Allin faced Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita in a Tornado Tag Match on AEW Dynamite on January 10 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. During the match, Sting delivered a Scorpion Deathrop to Hobbs off of a platform through a table.

According to Fightful’s report, there were some backstage who pushed for Darby Allin to take the big bump in the finish for the match instead of the 64-year-old Sting. However, Sting was reportedly insistent on performing the spot.

– As noted, QT Marshall is returning to AEW in his backstage role, and he won’t be wrestling for the company. According to Fightful, Marshall was back at work yesterday at AEW Collision. While Marshall is not expected to wrestle, Fightful reports he had promo pictures taken yesterday while in wrestling gear. If you’ve been following his social media recently, you can see that he’s currently in incredible shape.