– Fightful Select has an update on AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone, who did not appear on this week’s AEW Dynamite and was announced as being “on assignment.” It was later reported that Schiavone missed the show this week for family reasons. According to Fightful’s update, Tony Schiavone is expected to return to AEW TV soon.

– As previously reported, Malakai Black is believed to have finished up with AEW if he hasn’t already. An update from Fightful Select states that the former AEW World Trios Champion is not expected to return to AEW. It should be noted that Black is still currently listed as part of the AEW roster on the company’s website. He last competed in AEW at Full Gear.

– Lastly, Fightful Select reports that AEW EVP of Global Production Mike Mansury is back in the fold after he recently took some time off in December.