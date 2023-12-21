wrestling / News
AEW News: Revolution 2024 on Track to Sell Out, Unrestricted Showcases Best Moments of 2023
– PWInsider reports that AEW Revolution 2024, scheduled for March 3, is currently on track to sell out well before the event takes place. Based on updated figures from WrestleTix, the event sold at least another 479 tickets this week.
The event has sold an estimated 13,011 tickets for a current capacity of about 15,433 people. There’s an estimated unsold seats remaining for the event. Additionally, several new seat sections have been added, which you can see below.
AEW Revolution 2024 will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. WWE Hall of Famer Sting will end his illustrious career and wrestle his last match at the event. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
AEW Revolution
Sun • Mar 03, 2024 • 7:00 PM
Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Greensboro, NC
Available Tickets => 2,422
Current Setup => 15,433
Tickets Distributed => 13,011
+479📈 since the last update (1 day ago). 13K mark crossed 👀. Several new sections have been added, as… pic.twitter.com/0rNkUyKFbd
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) December 21, 2023
– As noted, Saraya’s brother, Zak Knight, worked a dark match before last night’s AEW Dynamite, beating Peter Avalon. PWInsider also reports that Knight has recently been in attendance at a number of AEW TV tapings.
– This week’s AEW Unrestricted looks back at the favorite moments and stories of 2023:
It’s our favorite moments and stories of AEW Unrestricted from 2023, and that means a little singing and celebrating shrimp cocktail style with Prince Nana; applauding the accomplishments of all four of Billy Gunn’s “sons,” reliving favorite in-ring opponents with Roderick Strong, remembering the late, great Jay Briscoe with his brother Mark, making peace with Jeff Jarrett, and devolving into hilarious chaos with RJ City.
