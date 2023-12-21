– PWInsider reports that AEW Revolution 2024, scheduled for March 3, is currently on track to sell out well before the event takes place. Based on updated figures from WrestleTix, the event sold at least another 479 tickets this week.

The event has sold an estimated 13,011 tickets for a current capacity of about 15,433 people. There’s an estimated unsold seats remaining for the event. Additionally, several new seat sections have been added, which you can see below.

AEW Revolution 2024 will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. WWE Hall of Famer Sting will end his illustrious career and wrestle his last match at the event. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

AEW Revolution

Sun • Mar 03, 2024 • 7:00 PM

Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Greensboro, NC Available Tickets => 2,422

Current Setup => 15,433

Tickets Distributed => 13,011 +479📈 since the last update (1 day ago). 13K mark crossed 👀. Several new sections have been added, as… pic.twitter.com/0rNkUyKFbd — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) December 21, 2023

– As noted, Saraya’s brother, Zak Knight, worked a dark match before last night’s AEW Dynamite, beating Peter Avalon. PWInsider also reports that Knight has recently been in attendance at a number of AEW TV tapings.

– This week’s AEW Unrestricted looks back at the favorite moments and stories of 2023: