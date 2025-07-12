wrestling / News
AEW News: ROH Supercard of Honor Attendance Note, Starrcast Nearly Sold Out, Mike Bailey Vlog From Starrcast
July 12, 2025
– PWInsider reports that last night’s ROH Supercard of Honor 2025 show was a sellout with over 1,500 fans in attendance at the eSports Arena Arlington. Tickets were available exclusively for fans who bought the VIP tickets for All In Texas Weekend.
– PWInsider also reports that this weekend’s Starrcast, the official convention partner of AEW for All In Texas, is nearly sold out, with only a few tickets left at the door as of this morning.
– Speedball Mike Bailey released a Starrcast vlog: