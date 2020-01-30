AEW News: SCU Honors Kobe Bryant on Dynamite, Cody and Dustin Rhodes Accept PWI Award

– SCU paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. As you can see below, the trio came out wearing Brant’s LA Laker’s jersey for their tag team champiosnhip defense against Angelico and Jack Evans:

#SCU is dedicating this next match to the late Laker Legend Kobe Bryant. #KobeRIP pic.twitter.com/FvyhseItZG — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 30, 2020

– AEW release video of Cody and Dustin Rhodes accepting the 2019 PWI award for Match of the Year for their match at Double or Nothing. The award was voted on by the magazine’s readers: