wrestling / News

AEW News: SCU Honors Kobe Bryant on Dynamite, Cody and Dustin Rhodes Accept PWI Award

January 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
SCU AEW All Out, Christopher Daniels

– SCU paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. As you can see below, the trio came out wearing Brant’s LA Laker’s jersey for their tag team champiosnhip defense against Angelico and Jack Evans:

– AEW release video of Cody and Dustin Rhodes accepting the 2019 PWI award for Match of the Year for their match at Double or Nothing. The award was voted on by the magazine’s readers:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Cody, Dustin Rhodes, SCU, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading