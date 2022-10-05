AEW News: Tony Khan Hypes Storyline Coming Full Circle Tonight, Live Shopping Auction Set for Tonight, Pre-Show Meet & Greet

– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter yesterday, hyping up the tag team match on tonight’s three-year anniversary show for Dynamite, featuring Bryan Danielson teaming up with Daniel Garcia against Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho. He wrote the following:

Bryan/Garcia have a bond forged in combat developed since Bryan’s return, House of the Dragon 2/3 falls + the aftermath Jericho/Sammy, the dark side, the evil mentor/protege who bonded in the 1st Dynamite segment ever, it all comes full circle #AEWDynamite 3 year anniversary show. I’m writing the video package outline now. I’m excited for the show. See you soon for the Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite 3 year anniversary show live on @TBSNetwork, with a guaranteed 15-minute overrun for the first time in @AEWonTV history!

Bryan/Garcia have a bond forged in combat developed since Bryan’s return, House of the Dragon 2/3 falls + the aftermath

Jericho/Sammy, the dark side, the evil mentor/protege who bonded in the 1st Dynamite segment ever, it all comes full circle#AEWDynamite 3 year anniversary show — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 4, 2022

I'm writing the video package outline now. I'm excited for the show. See you soon for the Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite 3 year anniversary show live on @TBSNetwork, with a guaranteed 15 minute overrun for the first time in @AEWonTV history! https://t.co/i9YPxUhrdS — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 5, 2022

– Shop AEW is holding a live shopping auction tonight on WhatNot ahead of tonight’s Dynamite. It will start at 6:00 pm ET. Here are the details:

– Fans attending tonight’s Dynamite can also attend a pre-show meet and greet at 5:30 pm local time, featuring Marina Shafir, Vickie Guerrero, Nyla Rose, and FTR: