AEW News: Tony Khan Hypes Storyline Coming Full Circle Tonight, Live Shopping Auction Set for Tonight, Pre-Show Meet & Greet
– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter yesterday, hyping up the tag team match on tonight’s three-year anniversary show for Dynamite, featuring Bryan Danielson teaming up with Daniel Garcia against Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho. He wrote the following:
Bryan/Garcia have a bond forged in combat developed since Bryan’s return, House of the Dragon 2/3 falls + the aftermath Jericho/Sammy, the dark side, the evil mentor/protege who bonded in the 1st Dynamite segment ever, it all comes full circle #AEWDynamite 3 year anniversary show.
I’m writing the video package outline now. I’m excited for the show. See you soon for the Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite 3 year anniversary show live on @TBSNetwork, with a guaranteed 15-minute overrun for the first time in @AEWonTV history!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 4, 2022
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 5, 2022
– Shop AEW is holding a live shopping auction tonight on WhatNot ahead of tonight’s Dynamite. It will start at 6:00 pm ET. Here are the details:
#Whatnot + #AEW :
LIVE Shopping & Auctions Featuring 1 of 1 Collectibles, Rarities, and Exclusives!
BOOKMARK THE SHOW & JOIN US LIVE: TONIGHT @ 6PM ET / 5PM CT on https://t.co/QNONBh9uJl@Whatnot @AEW @PWTees pic.twitter.com/VI13hmR3mU
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) October 5, 2022
– Fans attending tonight’s Dynamite can also attend a pre-show meet and greet at 5:30 pm local time, featuring Marina Shafir, Vickie Guerrero, Nyla Rose, and FTR:
Washington DC!!! #AEWDynamite pre-show meet & greet tickets are ON SALE NOW! Get them before they’re gone at https://t.co/3khtIKBlHH! @MarinaShafir @VickieGuerrero @NylaRoseBeast @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR pic.twitter.com/0sR2jNrokr
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) October 5, 2022
