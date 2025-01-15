– As previously reported, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone missed last week’s edition of Dynamite due to a family situation. During his What Happened When podcast (via F4WOnline.com) this week, Schiavone explained that he missed Dynamite because his wife Lois was undergoing hip replacement surgery. Schiavone stated that his wife underwent her surgery last Tuesday and got out of the hospital on Wednesday.

Ian Riccaboni filled in for Schiavone instead. It was reported last week that Schiavone was expected to return soon.

– The Costco Guys, Big Boom! AJ and Big Justice released a new music video, “Breaking the BOOM Meter!” You can view the video below:

A.J. & Big Justice – Breaking the BOOM Meter! 💥 (Official Dance Music Video) FEATURING: Big BOOM A.J., Big Justice, the epic AMH Band, Ashley, Mama Justice, and The Rizzler. pic.twitter.com/2cLbeuvggt — A.J. & Big Justice (@ajbefumo) January 15, 2025

– The ticket pre-sale for AEW Dynamite on March 12 in Fresno, California begins tomorrow (Jan. 16). The event will be held at the Save Mart Center. The ticket pre-sale code is INS8AEW (via PWInsider). Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.