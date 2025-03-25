– AEW wrestlers Top Flight appeared on WCCO CBS in Minnesota to promote this week’s AEW Dynamite, which is being held at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, Minnesota. You can check out that clip below:

– Speedball Mike Bailey appeared on this week’s All Elite Arcade with Adam Cole and Evil Uno:

– AEW’s Saraya spoke with IGN about her new book, Hell In Boots: