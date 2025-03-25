wrestling / News

AEW News: Top Flight Promotes Dynamite in Minnesota, Mike Bailey Appears on All Elite Arcade

March 25, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Rampage Top Flight Action Andretti Image Credit: AEW

– AEW wrestlers Top Flight appeared on WCCO CBS in Minnesota to promote this week’s AEW Dynamite, which is being held at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, Minnesota. You can check out that clip below:

– Speedball Mike Bailey appeared on this week’s All Elite Arcade with Adam Cole and Evil Uno:

– AEW’s Saraya spoke with IGN about her new book, Hell In Boots:

