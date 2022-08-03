wrestling / News
AEW News: Young Bucks Summer Kick Party Shirt, Sammy Guevara Pranks Ricky Starks, Starks Surprises Superfan
August 3, 2022 | Posted by
– Former AEW tag team champs The Young Bucks have a new Summer Kick Party shirt out now:
Summer Kick Party! You can find this @youngbucks tank top in New Arrivals at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp!#shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/u02O7zGxeY
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) August 3, 2022
– AEW and State Farm surprised a superfan in a new video:
– Sammy Guevara pranks Ricky Starks with the FTW in his latest vlog: