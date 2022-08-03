wrestling / News

AEW News: Young Bucks Summer Kick Party Shirt, Sammy Guevara Pranks Ricky Starks, Starks Surprises Superfan

August 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Road Rager Young Bucks Image Credit: AEW

– Former AEW tag team champs The Young Bucks have a new Summer Kick Party shirt out now:

– AEW and State Farm surprised a superfan in a new video:

– Sammy Guevara pranks Ricky Starks with the FTW in his latest vlog:

