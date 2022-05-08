wrestling / News

AEW News: Orange Cassidy on Hey! (EW), Jade Cargill Talks The Evil Dead

May 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark Orange Cassidy Image Credit: AEW/Twitter

– Orange Cassidy appeared on the latest episode of RJ City’s Hey! (EW). You can check out the video below, which released on Sunday morning:

– Jade Cargill was the guest the latest Dead Meat talking about Sam Raimi’s horror classic The Evil Dead:

Jade Cargill, Orange Cassidy

