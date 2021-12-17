wrestling / News
AEW Owen Hart Cup Will Feature Men’s and Women’s Tournaments, More Details On Tonight’s Rampage
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio earlier today, AEW President Tony Khan announced that the upcoming Owen Hart Cup will include two different tournaments. There will be a singles tournament for both men and women. The details about when and where the tournament takes place will be revealed on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage.
Khan also said that Martha Hart will present the trophy to the winners. He said that AEW has obtained footage of Owen Hart from New Japan Pro Wrestling to use, and thanked NJPW and Rocky Romero for their help.
🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨
Per @TonyKhan on 'Tony Time'…
There will be 2 singles tournaments for the Owen Hart Cup: 1 Men's Owen Hart Cup Winner & 1 Women's Owen Hart Cup Winner 👀
PLUS the when & where will be announced on #AEWRampage tonight ‼️@davidlagreca1 @TheMarkHenry @AEW
— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) December 17, 2021
