AEW Planning Special TNT Event For January 8
According to a new report from Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast, AEW is planning a special event on TNT for January 8 called Battle of the Belts. This would likely be the first quarterly special of four for 2022 on TNT, as was revealed when it was announced that Dynamite would be moving to TBS. The first episode of Dynamite on TBS airs on January 5, so it will serve as the go-home for this event.
AEW filed for the trademark for ‘Battle of the Belts’ at the beginning of the year. It’s a throwback to the NWA’s Championship Wrestling From Florida event of the same name from the 1980s.
Per Source:
AEW is planning a TNT Special on Jan 8th.
They're obviously not able to use the name "Clash of the Champions" due to WWE owning the rights…
However, I'm hearing the possible name for this show will be "Battle of the Belts" A throwback to NWA/CFW from pic.twitter.com/hjuOqpIHGf
— Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) November 1, 2021
