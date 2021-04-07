wrestling / News
AEW Premiering New YouTube Show On Friday
April 7, 2021 | Posted by
AEW is adding a new YouTube show to its lineup, with Outside The Ring premiering on Friday. AEW announced that the show will be hosted by Lexy Nair and will premiere with an interview with Abadon. You can see a clip from the episode below.
The show premieres at 9 AM ET on the AEW YouTube channel.
#OutsideTheRing hosted by @LexyNair premieres this Friday, April 10 at 9am Est on @AEW's @YouTube channel – https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11
Her guest this week will be @abadon_AEW, in Abadon's 1st sit down interview since joining AEW. pic.twitter.com/twhi2T5FrK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2021
