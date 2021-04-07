wrestling / News

AEW Premiering New YouTube Show On Friday

April 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Outside the Ring

AEW is adding a new YouTube show to its lineup, with Outside The Ring premiering on Friday. AEW announced that the show will be hosted by Lexy Nair and will premiere with an interview with Abadon. You can see a clip from the episode below.

The show premieres at 9 AM ET on the AEW YouTube channel.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Outside the Ring, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading