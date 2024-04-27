wrestling / News
AEW to Provide Medical Update on Tony Khan on Tonight’s Collision
– AEW announced that there will be a medical update on the condition of company president and CEO Tony Khan later tonight on Collision. Tony Khan was attacked by The Elite earlier this week on AEW Dynamite. He’s since appeared at the NFL Draft, selling the attack by The Elite and wearing a neck brace. You can see the update below.
Tonight’s AEW Collision airs live on TNT following the NBA Playoffs. Collision will be followed by a live edition of AEW Rampage. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW Unified World Trios Championship: Bang Bang Gang (c) vs. Action Andretti & Top Flight
* Toni Storm vs. Anna Jay
* The Acclaimed vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
* Swerve Strickland to open the show
* Update on Tony Khan’s medical condition
#AEWCollision TONIGHT right after @NBAonTNT!
We'll have an update on the medical condition of #AEW GM & CEO @TonyKhan, after he was attacked by #theElite on #AEWDynamite.#AEW Collision + #AEWRampage starting immediately following @Celtics vs @MiamiHEAT TONIGHT on TNT! pic.twitter.com/4vAnggF9au
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 27, 2024
