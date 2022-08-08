AEW Rampage Rampage Ratings, Viewership Rise From Last Week

AEW Rampage saw a rebound in the ratings and audience from the previous week. Friday night’s show drew a 0.15 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 468,000 viewers, up 36.4% and 24.8% from the previous week’s 0.11 demo rating and 375,000 viewers. The demo rating was still slightly down from the 0.17 from two weeks ago, though the viewership is best since the July 1st episode drew 486,000.

Rampage ranked #5 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. Reelz’ On Patrol: Live won the night with a 0.19 demo rating and 979,000 viewers.

Rampage is averaging a 0.17 demo rating and 468,000 viewers thus far in 2022.