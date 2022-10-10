AEW Rampage Rating & Audience Slip, Battle of the Belts IV Down From Past Specials

The double dose of AEW on Friday didn’t help the ratings, as Rampage and Battle of the Belts IV were both down from their last airings. Friday’s episode of Rampage drew a 0.13 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 404,000 viewers, down 18.8% and 14.4% from the previous week’s 0.16 demo rating and 472,000 viewers. The demo rating was the lowest since the August 26th episode drew a 0.11, while the audience was the worst since the July 29th episode had 375,000.

Meanwhile, Battle of the Belts IV did a 0.10 demo rating and 317,000 viewers, down from Battle of the Belts III’s 0.12 demo rating and 437,000. It is worth noting in this case that this is the first Battle of the Belts special to air after Rampage and at such a late timeslot, so it’s not an apples to apples comparison.

Rampage ranked #20 among all shows on television for the night per Showbuzz Daily, while Battle of the Belts was #37.

AEW Rampage is averaging a 0.165 demo rating and 468,000 viewers in 2022 thus far.