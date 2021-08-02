wrestling / News

AEW Rampage Sells Out the United Center In Chicago

August 2, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage: The Last Dance

Tickets for AEW Rampage: The First Dance officially went on sale today and they’ve already sold out. The show, which is heavily rumored to feature the AEW debut of CM Punk, will happen at the United Center in Chicago on August 20. 10,000 tickets were already sold during the online pre-sale on Friday. The venue sits 23,000, making this the most-attended AEW event ever.

