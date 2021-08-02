wrestling / News
AEW Rampage Sells Out the United Center In Chicago
August 2, 2021 | Posted by
Tickets for AEW Rampage: The First Dance officially went on sale today and they’ve already sold out. The show, which is heavily rumored to feature the AEW debut of CM Punk, will happen at the United Center in Chicago on August 20. 10,000 tickets were already sold during the online pre-sale on Friday. The venue sits 23,000, making this the most-attended AEW event ever.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Bray Wyatt Being Cleared From Medical Issues Before Release
- Kenny Omega Debunks Story on Passing on ROH Appearance for Japan Show in 2010
- Backstage Update on Reaction to WWE’s Release of Bray Wyatt, Superstars Fearing for Their Jobs
- Note on CM Punk Possibly Using Living Colour’s ‘Cult of Personality’ in AEW