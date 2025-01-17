wrestling / News

AEW Remembers Jay Briscoe on Anniversary of Passing, Debuts New Briscoe Timelines Video

January 17, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Jay Briscoe Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

AEW is mourning the loss of Jay Briscoe two years after his passing, with a new statement on social media.

The post on Twitter reads: “Today, we celebrate the life of Jamin Pugh, who we tragically lost two years ago. Known worldwide as Jay Briscoe, he was a legend in ROH for over 20 years, and a beloved husband, brother, and father. #DemBoysForever

AEW also released a new Timelines video focusing in both Briscoes.

Jay Briscoe, Joseph Lee

