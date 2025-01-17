wrestling / News
AEW Remembers Jay Briscoe on Anniversary of Passing, Debuts New Briscoe Timelines Video
January 17, 2025 | Posted by
AEW is mourning the loss of Jay Briscoe two years after his passing, with a new statement on social media.
The post on Twitter reads: “Today, we celebrate the life of Jamin Pugh, who we tragically lost two years ago. Known worldwide as Jay Briscoe, he was a legend in ROH for over 20 years, and a beloved husband, brother, and father. #DemBoysForever”
AEW also released a new Timelines video focusing in both Briscoes.
Today, we celebrate the life of Jamin Pugh, who we tragically lost two years ago.
Known worldwide as Jay Briscoe, he was a legend in ROH for over 20 years, and a beloved husband, brother, and father.#DemBoysForever pic.twitter.com/Oxm2aDhvIs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 17, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Corey Graves & WWE, Rumored Belief That Graves Attempted To Get Fired by WWE
- Tommy Dreamer Says Penta’s WWE Debut Reminds Him of Taz
- Booker T Thinks Oba Femi Can Have A Hall of Fame-Worthy Career
- Danielle Fishel & Will Friedle On Appearing at WWE Raw Netflix Premiere, Friedle Not Being Named