AEW News: Ricochet Beats Zach Gowen On Dynamite, Spider Graphic Appears During Eliminator Match

– Ricochet was victorious over Zach Gowen in their match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Gowen make his in-ring return to national TV against Ricochet. The latter star proved victorious, picking up the win via the Spirit Gun:

– The spider graphic that appeared on last week’s show appeared again on tonight’s episode. The spider scrawled over the AEW logo during the Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match that saw Mina Shirakawa defeat Toni Storm, Skye Blue, and AZM to earn a Women’s World Title match against Storm.