AEW Seamstress Sandra Gray Reportedly Retiring

Sandra Gray, who has worked with AEW as a seamstress since the company launched, is retiring according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Gray is finishing up on the road with AEW “imminently.” She is said to be well liked by the roster.

Gray has worked making wrestling gear since the 1990s when Sable asked her to make Johnny B. Badd’s gear in the WCW days. She worked with WCW until ot was bought by WWE in 2001, and then stayed with WWE until 2015. Brandi Rhodes was a big part of her getting hired by AEW, and the site reports that even though she’s retired she will continue to make Cody Rhodes’ gear as she’s done for years.

Gray has also helped to make dresses for wrestling weddings that took place on screen along with cheerleader uniforms for the Houston Texans.