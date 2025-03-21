wrestling / News

AEW Slam Dunk Collision Will Air In Full on AEW Plus Through TrillerTV

March 21, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision 3-23-25 Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, All Elite Wrestling will present a two-part edition of AEW Collision this week on Saturday and Sunday at 11 PM ET on TNT and MAX. However, if you wish to watch it all at once, there is another option. TrillerTV has announced that those who subscribe to their AEW Plus service will get Collision, in full, on Sunday at 11 PM ET.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading