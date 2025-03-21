wrestling / News
AEW Slam Dunk Collision Will Air In Full on AEW Plus Through TrillerTV
March 21, 2025 | Posted by
As previously reported, All Elite Wrestling will present a two-part edition of AEW Collision this week on Saturday and Sunday at 11 PM ET on TNT and MAX. However, if you wish to watch it all at once, there is another option. TrillerTV has announced that those who subscribe to their AEW Plus service will get Collision, in full, on Sunday at 11 PM ET.
📢 Programming Update for AEW Plus Subscribers
This week's AEW Collision will air as a full two-hour show instead of two separate broadcasts
🗓️ New Air Date & Time: Monday, March 24 | 3amGMT
🔗 Stay tuned for all the action, exclusively on #AEWPlus! pic.twitter.com/MitrOXHLJQ
— TrillerTV (@Triller_TV) March 21, 2025
