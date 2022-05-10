wrestling / News

AEW Stars To Appear on Netflix’s Floor Is Lava Season Two

May 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Best Friends Kris Statlander Image Credit: AEW

Three AEW stars are set to appear on the second season of Netflix’s Floor Is Lava. Orange Cassidy took to Twitter on Monday to reveal that he, Chuck Taylor, and Kris Statlander will appear on the show’s third season, which releases on June 3rd.

You can see a trailer for the second season (which doesn’t feature the trio) below.

