AEW Stars To Appear on Netflix’s Floor Is Lava Season Two
May 9, 2022 | Posted by
Three AEW stars are set to appear on the second season of Netflix’s Floor Is Lava. Orange Cassidy took to Twitter on Monday to reveal that he, Chuck Taylor, and Kris Statlander will appear on the show’s third season, which releases on June 3rd.
You can see a trailer for the second season (which doesn’t feature the trio) below.
Me, Chuck and Stat are on this season of Floor is Lava. Here’s a trailer they told me to share even though we’re not shown. So…trust me?@netflix #floorislava https://t.co/JVFqzGbZ6t
— Orange Cassidy (@orangecassidy) May 9, 2022
