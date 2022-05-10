wrestling / News
AEW Stars To Appear On Popular Netflix Show The Floor Is Lava
AEW stars are set to appear on a popular Netflix show very soon. Orange Cassidy revealed on Twitter this week that he is appearing on season 2 of Floor Is Lava, along with Kris Statlander and Chuck Taylor (The Best Friends). Trent Beretta was not mentioned, and this might be due to the fact the show was filmed when he was injured last year. Here is what Cassidy tweeted:
“Me, Chuck and Stat are on this season of Floor is Lava. Here’s a trailer they told me to share even though we’re not shown. So…trust me? @netflix #floorislava”
Floor Is Lava season 2 will premiere on Friday, June 3 on Netflix.
Me, Chuck and Stat are on this season of Floor is Lava. Here’s a trailer they told me to share even though we’re not shown. So…trust me?@netflix #floorislava https://t.co/JVFqzGbZ6t
— Orange Cassidy (@orangecassidy) May 9, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Bill DeMott, Mark Henry Call For Tammy Sytch To Be Removed From WWE Hall of Fame
- Jake Roberts Discusses 80s WWE Drug Culture, Wrestlers Taking Advantage Of Women, Taking Cocaine
- Tony Khan Explains His Decision To Turn Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti Heel
- Mandy Rose, Maryse Dressing Up for NFL Draft, Becky Lynch Top Superstar Instagram Photos