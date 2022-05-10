AEW Stars To Appear On Popular Netflix Show The Floor Is Lava

AEW stars are set to appear on a popular Netflix show very soon. Orange Cassidy revealed on Twitter this week that he is appearing on season 2 of Floor Is Lava, along with Kris Statlander and Chuck Taylor (The Best Friends). Trent Beretta was not mentioned, and this might be due to the fact the show was filmed when he was injured last year. Here is what Cassidy tweeted:

“Me, Chuck and Stat are on this season of Floor is Lava. Here’s a trailer they told me to share even though we’re not shown. So…trust me? @netflix #floorislava”

Floor Is Lava season 2 will premiere on Friday, June 3 on Netflix.