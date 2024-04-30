AEW’s Streaming Deal With DAZN Reportedly Ended In New Year

AEW’s deal with DAZN is off, with the service reportedly ending the deal early at the start of the year. Reporter Steven Muehlhausen, who previously worked for DAZN, noted on Twitter that the service exercised its option to end the three-year deal on New Year’s Eve, one year into the deal.

Muehlhausen noted that PPV numbers were “below expectations” except for All In and select episodes of Collision as well as that show’s first month. He noted that outside of places where AEW was available internationally, not enough people were watching on the service.

The reason DAZN dropped AEW was because except for All In, the PPV numbers were below expectations and not enough people were watching (except for select episodes and the first month of Collision) where AEW was available internationally so DAZN ended the deal early.

He added:

“Want to make PERFECTLY CLEAR, to me it wasn’t AEW fault the deal wasn’t renewed. I ran the wrestling social side for DAZN. AEW bent over backwards when I asked for interviews and liners from talent to promote their major TV shows and PPVs. DAZN NEVER gave wrestling even 5 percent of the budget given to boxing and MMA which to me was a shame as wrestling had a real shot at DAZN but besides me and the news team, it never got the opportunity it deserved.”

SCOOP: DAZN and AEW had a three-year deal with DAZN having the right to drop them after the first year. DAZN exercised the option that ended the deal on New Year’s Eve. The reason DAZN dropped AEW was because except for All In, the PPV numbers were below expectations and not… https://t.co/fvI5BwvUe7 — Steven Muehlhausen (@SMuehlhausenJr) April 28, 2024