AEW News: Stu Grayson Returns On AEW Rampage, Video of Shawn Spears’ Post-Show Promo

– Stu Grayson made a return appearance on AEW during tonight’s episode of Rampage. The Dark Order emember, whose contract expired at the end of April, showed up during an interview segment with Renee Paquette which featured Jose the Assistant challenging 10 to face RUSH on next week’s Rampage. After Jose left, the Dark Order put their hands in and Grayson’s hand joined in, with Grayson then noting that he wasn’t going to miss AEW being in Canada:

– AEW posted video of Shawn Spears’ post-Rampage speech to the crowd addressing his absence as of late. As noted, Spears told the crowd that he had taken time off because his mother had passed away.