Shawn Spears Explains Recent Absence From AEW

Following last night’s AEW Rampage taping, Shawn Spears spoke with the fans and talked about why he’s been away from AEW. Spears made his return on this week’s Dynamite, and Slam! Wrestling reports (warning: spoilers for Rampage at that link) that after last night’s taping the AEW star discussed why he’s been away from the company.

The site reports that Spears told fans at the show that his mother had passed away a few months ago and he took time off to deal with that. He noted that he was able to make sure that she was the first person to know that he and his wife, WWE and Impact alumna Cassie Lee, were having a baby.

Spears had been off of television since May 25th, when he lost a Steel Cage match against Wardlow as part of Wardlow’s quest for a match against MJF. He is set to team with FTR against The Embassy on tonight’s show.