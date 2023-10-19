AEW Reportedly Got Ticket Sale Boost For Dynamite & Rampage After Mistico Announcement

Mistico is making his AEW debut on this week’s episode of Rampage, and the taping reportedly got a boost in ticket sales after the announcement. Dave Meltzer reported that following last week’s announcement that Mistico would be facing Rocky Romero on Friday’s show (which is being taped tonight), the show sold “well over” 2,100 tickets. According to WrestleTix, as of yesterday the show had sold 3,929 tickets out of a 4,611-seat capacity.

As Melzter noted, there are a couple of aspects that could have come into play here including the lowering of ticket prices and Mistico making his debut at the Houston show.

AEW will tape matches for Rampage after tonight’s episode of Dynamite.