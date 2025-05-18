wrestling / News

AEW News: Tony Schiavone Shares Message Of Support For Jim Ross, Rhino On Hey! (EW)

May 18, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tony Schiavone AEW Image Credit: AEW

– Tony Schiavone shared a message of support for his friend and mentor Jim Ross following the latter’s colon cancer diagnosis. As noted the commentary legend announced last week that he had been diagnosed with the condition. Schiavone posted to Twitter on Saturday to write:

“JR is my mentor. Since we first worked together in 1987, he has taught me about being confident, about maintaining my excitement and how to communicate my love of pro wrestling to the viewers. We are all praying for you, Jim! You are the greatest pro wrestling announcer ever. @JRsBBQ”

– Rhino is the guest on the latest episode of Hey! (EW) as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Hey! (EW), Jim Ross, Rhino, Tony Schiavone, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading