AEW vs. NXT Ratings: Dynamite Beats NXT for Third Consecutive Week

– Cable ratings are out for last night’s AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA from ShowBuzz Daily. AEW Dynamite was the head-to-head winner once again between the two wrestling shows for the third week in a row. Dynamite once again was able to top one million viewers with last night’s show on TNT.

Last night’s edition of Dynamite had 1.014 million viewers. Meanwhile, WWE’s NXT drew 712,000 viewers on the USA Network. Dynamite ranked No. 5 in the Cable Top 150 rankings, while NXT made it to No. 30. For total viewership rankings, Dynamite ranked No. 25, while NXT ranked No. 35.

This week’s episode of Dynamite had a 0.4 percent drop in ratings from last week’s TNT broadcast, which had 1.018 million viewers. This doesn’t include last week’s simultaneous broadcast on TruTV due to the MLB playoffs, which drew an additional 122,000 viewers. The first edition of Dynamite on TNT drew 1.409 million viewers. Comparatively, AEW had a much smaller dropoff this week for the viewership, and the show was able to stay above one million viewers this week.

Meanwhile, NXT lost 10% in viewership from last week’s 790,000 viewers.

In terms of the demos, Dynamite drew a 0.44 rating in the key persons 18-49 demographic. Last night’s NXT drew a 0.20 in the same demo. For Dynamite, that’s slightly down from last week’s 0.46 rating. Last week, NXT drew a 0.22 rating in the key demo.

Here’s an overall look at viewership for All Elite Wrestling on TNT and NXT on USA Network viewership:

09/18/19 | NXT – 1,179,000, AEW – N/A

09/25/19 | NXT – 1,006,000, AEW – N/A

10/02/19 | NXT – 891,000, AEW – 1,409,000

10/09/19 | NXT – 790,000, AEW – 1,018,000

10/16/19 | NXT – 712,000, AEW – 1,014,000