AEW News: Who Helped Set Up Final Burial Match At Revolution, Note On Kenny Omega’s Ring Gear

March 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Revolution Final Burial Image Credit: AEW

AEW brought in a specialist to set up the Final Burial match at AEW Revolution on Sunday. PWInsider reports that Ellis Edwards, a stuntman who has worked with WWE in the past, was used to set up and execute the casket for the stipulation match that saw Jack Perry defeat Christian Cage.

– As the site notes, Kenny Omega’s ring gear for The Elite’s AEW Trios Championship match against the House of Black was a tribute to Like a Dragon: Ishin. Omage is featured in the RGG Studios game.

