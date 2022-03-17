wrestling / News
AEW Women’s Championship Changes Hands on AEW Dynamite
We have a new AEW Women’s World Champion following tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Thunder Rosa defeated Britt Baker at the St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode on Wednesday night to capture the championship. You can see clips from the match below.
The win marks Rosa’s first run with the title, and ends Baker’s run at 291 days. Baker won the championship from Hikaru Shida at AEW Double or Nothing in May 30th, 2021.
