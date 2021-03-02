AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament Finals Set For Dynamite

We officially have our final match in the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament, which will take place on this week’s Dynamite. Nyla Rose defeated Thunder Rosa during Monday’s livestream to advance to the finals, where she will face Ryo Mizunami. That match is set to take place on Dynamite, with the winner going on to challenge Hikaru Shida at AEW Revolution.

The updated lineup for Dynamite is:

* Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet vs. Shaq and Jade Cargill

* AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Ryo Mizunami vs. Nyla Rose

* Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier: 10 vs. Max Caster

* FTR and Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express

* Dark Order vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party, and TH2

* Chris Jericho and MJF’s AEW Revolution press conference

* Paul Wight makes AEW debut