Various News: Several AEW Wrestlers Close To Returning, Note On Crash Pad at WWE Fastlane, Latest Episode of WOW

– Fightful Select reports that several AEW wresters are close to returning to the company after recent injuries and absences, and could be cleared soon.

– Fightful also asked a WWE producer about the Seth Rollins crash pad spot at WWE Fastlane, noting that it was not in the view of most of the live audience. The spot drew criticism online after fan video leaked showing it, but it never appeared on the live broadcast.

– The latest episode of WOW – Women of Wrestling is now online.