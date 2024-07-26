AEW x Adult Swim Battle for the Booty Results From Comic-Con

AEW and Adult Swim held their special ‘Battle for the Booty’ event yesterday at Fifth Avenue Landing at San Diego Comic-Con. You can see results below, via Fightful:

* Johnny TV & Taya Valkyrie def. Fang (Viva Van) & Meatwad (Vinnie Massaro)

* Orange Cassidy & Willow Nightingale def. Mr. Frog & Rachel (Sandra Moone)

* Adult Swim Booty Title Tag Team Match: Orange Cassidy & Willow Nightingale def. Johnny TV & Taya Valkyrie

AEW and Adult Swim send the crowd home happy! #AEW #AdultSwim #SDCC Congrats to Orange Cassidy and Willow for winning the Booty Belt! pic.twitter.com/DQYwCSDbFO — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) July 26, 2024

Orange Cassidy and Willow vs Taya Valkyrie and Johnny TV at AEW x Adult Swim event SDCC2044 pic.twitter.com/CV0m1h3Q9Q — Joshua Hale Fialkov (@JoshFialkov) July 26, 2024