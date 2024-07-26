wrestling / News

AEW x Adult Swim Battle for the Booty Results From Comic-Con

July 26, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Adult Swim SDCC Image Credit: SDCC

AEW and Adult Swim held their special ‘Battle for the Booty’ event yesterday at Fifth Avenue Landing at San Diego Comic-Con. You can see results below, via Fightful:

* Johnny TV & Taya Valkyrie def. Fang (Viva Van) & Meatwad (Vinnie Massaro)
* Orange Cassidy & Willow Nightingale def. Mr. Frog & Rachel (Sandra Moone)
* Adult Swim Booty Title Tag Team Match: Orange Cassidy & Willow Nightingale def. Johnny TV & Taya Valkyrie

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading