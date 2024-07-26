wrestling / News
AEW x Adult Swim Battle for the Booty Results From Comic-Con
AEW and Adult Swim held their special ‘Battle for the Booty’ event yesterday at Fifth Avenue Landing at San Diego Comic-Con. You can see results below, via Fightful:
* Johnny TV & Taya Valkyrie def. Fang (Viva Van) & Meatwad (Vinnie Massaro)
* Orange Cassidy & Willow Nightingale def. Mr. Frog & Rachel (Sandra Moone)
* Adult Swim Booty Title Tag Team Match: Orange Cassidy & Willow Nightingale def. Johnny TV & Taya Valkyrie
AEW and Adult Swim send the crowd home happy! #AEW #AdultSwim #SDCC Congrats to Orange Cassidy and Willow for winning the Booty Belt! pic.twitter.com/DQYwCSDbFO
— Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) July 26, 2024
Orange Cassidy and Willow vs Taya Valkyrie and Johnny TV at AEW x Adult Swim event SDCC2044 pic.twitter.com/CV0m1h3Q9Q
— Joshua Hale Fialkov (@JoshFialkov) July 26, 2024
AEW vs Adult Swim Battle for the Booty is about to begin! Johnny TV and Taya vs Meatwad and Gang! #sdcc2024 pic.twitter.com/RgEP39Bw5i
— Travis Hopson @SDCC '24 (@punchycritic) July 26, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Claims That WWE PR Is Leaking Details About AEW’s Media Rights Deal
- Rumor Killers On Recent Alleged CM Punk-WWE Contract Negotiations
- Booker T Doesn’t Think Casual Fans Want To See An Hour-Long Match On TV Anymore
- Rob Van Dam Recalls Ultimate Warrior’s Passing After WWE Hall of Fame Induction