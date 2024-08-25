wrestling / News

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 Confirmed For London

August 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door London 2025 Image Credit: AEW

It’s official: AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door will head to London in 2025. It was announced on the All In Zero Hour pre-show that next year’s crossover PPV will emanate from London on August 24th.

The news was reported early on Friday with ads in Wembley Stadium revealing the news, as well as All In returning to London in 2026.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading