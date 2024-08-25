wrestling / News
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 Confirmed For London
August 25, 2024 | Posted by
It’s official: AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door will head to London in 2025. It was announced on the All In Zero Hour pre-show that next year’s crossover PPV will emanate from London on August 24th.
The news was reported early on Friday with ads in Wembley Stadium revealing the news, as well as All In returning to London in 2026.
