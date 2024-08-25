Join 411’s Live AEW All In Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there people, welcome to 411mania’s LIVE coverage of AEW All In. I’m Robert Winfree, handling coverage duties this Sunday morning. AEW is back in Wembley for this event and they’re definitely bringing a pretty solid card on paper. The main event could be the last hurrah for one of wrestling’s all time greats in Bryan Danielson. Personally I’ve followed Bryan since his ROH days, more specifically around the time he won the ROH World title and his entire philosophy around building and structuring matches really stood out. No one built a foundation for a match like he did and then kept logically expanding upon it. Bryan is getting a shot at the AEW World Title tonight, and he’s promised that if he loses he’ll be completely done with wrestling. It’s a big ask to unseat Swerve Strickland because Swerve has been doing some really great work for a while now, but you also have to know that if this is it for Bryan he’s going out with everything he’s got. Elsewhere on the card Will Ospreay is trying to reclaim the International/American title from resident scumbag Maxwell Jacob Friedman. MJF and Ospreay had a very good match when MJF won the belt and they’ll probably try to one up that bout here, keep an eye in particular for Ospreay landing the Tiger Driver ’91 as his hesitance to use the move recently has been a highlighted story point. Perhaps the most story laden bout will be for the AEW Women’s title as Toni Storm battles former protege Mariah May. May violently turned on Toni a few weeks back, bloodying her and battering her with a shoe, and Toni has become a little bit unhinged lately, though logically May should win here and turn Timeless Toni into Tragic Toni it’s been a story that’s garnered a fair amount of attention so hopefully they can cap it off in the ring. There’s the Casino Gauntlet match featuring a bunch of also rans and then the obvious winner of Adam Page, Chris Jericho and Hook in a program that has wasted a ton of time for everyone involved, a car crash triple threat trios ladder match for those belts, then Darby Allin and Jack Perry will try to kill each other in a Coffin Match. There will be a triple threat tag title match with the Middle Aged Management Bucks, FTR, and The Acclaimed. Oh, and I guess Mercedes Mone is going to be here with her terrible finisher, so there’s that. They’ve got a pretty good crowd, and a solid card, so let’s get to the action.

Zero Hour results:

– Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, Ariya Daivari, and Anthony Ogogo defeated Lio Rush, Dante Martin, Darius Martin, Action Andretti, Rocky Romero, Kyle Fletcher, Kip Sabian, and Tommy Billington.

– Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway, that means Willow gets to choose the stipulation for her match with Statlander at All Out.

– Dustin Rhodes, Katsuyori Shibata, Sammy Guevara, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Erich defeated Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, Brian Cage, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett. Post match Taven got an Iron Claw from Kevin Von Erich who was with the faces.

– Saraya came out to cut a promo and demand to be on the show, then Jamie Hayter finally returned from injury and chased Saraya away but did lay out Harley Cameron with a Hayterade.

Match #1 – Fatal 4-Way Trios Titles Ladder Match: (c) The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Mama Wayne) w/ Killswitch vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) vs. Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta

Well this is going to be a car crash, hopefully in a good way.

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating:

Thoughts: