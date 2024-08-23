wrestling / News

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 To Take Place In London

August 23, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has reportedly selected London as the location for Forbidden Door 2025, as there are ads for it in Wembley Stadium. AEW is currently at the venue for this year’s All In, which takes place Sunday. The ads also mention that All In will return to London in 2026. Dates and other details were not provided.

