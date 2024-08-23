AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 To Take Place In London

AEW has reportedly selected London as the location for Forbidden Door 2025, as there are ads for it in Wembley Stadium. AEW is currently at the venue for this year’s All In, which takes place Sunday. The ads also mention that All In will return to London in 2026. Dates and other details were not provided.

WTF WTFTD WHHDUWGNFRH AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door: London 2025 🤩🤩 Thank you TK 😍#AEWAllInLondon pic.twitter.com/IZLlOKOn0I — C. 💥🇬🇧 メインイベント☀️ (@MainEventCee) August 23, 2024